Rangers could be involved in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, depending on how they fare against Benfica in the second leg of their last-16 tie this evening at Ibrox.

Following a 2-2 draw last Thursday at the Estadio da Luz in Portugal, Rangers hold every chance of progressing to the last eight of a competition that they reached the final of two seasons ago. A capacity crowd is expected at Ibrox for the 5.45pm kick-off, with the match also being screened live on TNT Sports.

When is the Europa League quarter-final draw?

Rangers and Benfica do battle once again at Ibrox on Thursday.

Should Rangers progress, then all eyes will be on Friday’s draw for the last eight of the Europa League. The quarter-final ties will be set from noon on March 15 during the ceremony at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How can I watch the Europa League quarter-final draw?

The draw will be broadcast live by TNT Sports and also on the UEFA website.

Who can Rangers potentially play?