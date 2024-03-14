When is the Europa League quarter-final draw? Potential Rangers opponents should they beat Benfica
Rangers could be involved in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, depending on how they fare against Benfica in the second leg of their last-16 tie this evening at Ibrox.
Following a 2-2 draw last Thursday at the Estadio da Luz in Portugal, Rangers hold every chance of progressing to the last eight of a competition that they reached the final of two seasons ago. A capacity crowd is expected at Ibrox for the 5.45pm kick-off, with the match also being screened live on TNT Sports.
When is the Europa League quarter-final draw?
Should Rangers progress, then all eyes will be on Friday’s draw for the last eight of the Europa League. The quarter-final ties will be set from noon on March 15 during the ceremony at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
How can I watch the Europa League quarter-final draw?
The draw will be broadcast live by TNT Sports and also on the UEFA website.
Who can Rangers potentially play?
Seven other last 16 ties will be concluded today – and they are as follows, with the first-leg score in brackets: Slavia Prague (2) v AC Milan (4), Villarreal (0) v Marseille (4), West Ham (0) v Freiburg (1), Atalanta (1) v Sporting CP (1), Bayer Leverkusen (2) v Qarabag (2), Brighton (0) v Roma (4), Liverpool (5) v Sparta Prague (1).