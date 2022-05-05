When is the Europa League final? Date, location, kick-off time, ticket details for 2022 final

Last season's Scottish champions head into a semi-final second leg tie against RB Leipzig at Ibrox tonight looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Germany last Thursday.

The other semi-final will see West Ham take on Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Germans leading 2-1 from the first leg in London, setting up the possibility of an all-British, or all-German final in Seville next month.

Here is everything you need to know about the Europa League final:

When is the Europa League final?

The 2022 Europa League final will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday, May 18, 2022.

As always, the 90 minute showdown could go on for longer in the case of a draw at full time, with two 15 minute windows of extra time added on and penalties thrown into the mix should the score remain equal after extra time.

BT Sport will once again be broadcasting this year’s Europa League final on TV, with full coverage details set to be announced nearer the time.

The UEFA Europa League Trophy will be won by one of the four semi-finalists - Rangers, RB Leipzig, West Ham or Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Where is the Europa League final?

The UEFA Europa League final in 2022 will be held in Seville, Spain, at the city's legendary Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The stadium is home to six-time Europa League winner Sevilla, who celebrated their latest win of the competition at the 2019/20 Europa League final in Cologne, Germany.

The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, named after the club’s former president, has a capacity of more than 42,000 – making it the ninth largest stadium in Spain.

How do I get tickets for the Europa League final?

A total of 33,000 tickets out of 40,000 (the stadium’s capacity for the final) are available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 10,000 each, while 13,000 tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.

The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved, including the allocation of any free tickets. The remaining tickets are for the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.