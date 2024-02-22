Rangers will soon discover who they will face in the Europa League last 16 following the completion of the play-off round.

The Ibrox side qualified directly for the knockout stages thanks to a stunning 3-2 victory away to Real Betis in December which sealed top spot in Group C – making history in the process as the first ever Gers side to win on Spanish soil.

Rangers will be seeded for the Europa League last 16 draw along with the other seven group winners – West Ham, Brighton, Atalanta, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen. These sides cannot face each other and will be drawn against one of the eight sides who have progressed from the play-off round.

When is the draw for the Europa League last 16?

Rangers will discover their Europa League last 16 opponents when the draw takes place on Friday, February 23, 2024. The draw will begin at 11am and will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the Europa League last 16 draw

The draw will be available to watch for free on UEFA.com as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel. The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

Rangers' possible Europa League last 16 opponents

The Ibrox side will face one of the following eight teams who have qualified from the play-off round: Benfica (beat Toulouse 2-1 on aggregate), Qarabag (beat Braga 6-5 on aggregate), Freibug (beat Lens 3-2 on aggregate), AC Milan (beat Rennes 5-3 on aggregate), Sporting Lisbon (beat Young Boys 4-2 on aggregate), Sparta Prague (beat Galatasary 6-4 on aggregate), Marseille (beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-2 on aggregate), Roma (beat Feyenoord on penalties after 2-2 draw on aggregate.

Teams from the same country cannot be drawn against each other at the last 16 stage.

Europa League last 16 match dates

The ties will be played over March 7 and 14 with Rangers guaranteed home advantage in the second leg.

When is the Europa League final?