Celtic and Rangers will contest the Scottish Cup final next month after the Ibrox club secured their passage with a 2-0 win over Hearts on Sunday.

Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers was the hero for Rangers against the Jambos, netting on four minutes and then again on 77 minutes. The early goal helped settle the Gers after a challenging past week following defeat at Ross County in the Premiership and then a draw at Dundee. Hearts posed little threat until the second half, when they were much more competitive, but Dessers fired home from close range to put the outcome to bed and maintain the Ibrox club’s unbeaten record at Hampden over the capital outfit.

While both Glasgow clubs are embroiled in the race to be named Premiership champions, there will be a sense of anticipation about the first Scottish Cup final between the two clubs for 22 years. That day, it was Rangers who lifted the silverware, winning 3-2 over their ancient adversaries.

