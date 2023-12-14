When is Rangers' Europa League last 16 draw? Possible opponents, match dates, how to watch the draw
Rangers have qualified for the Europa League knockout stages after a stunning 3-2 victory away to Real Betis – making history in the process as the first ever Gers side to win on Spanish soil. Substitute Kemar Roofe’s 78th minute winner earned Philippe Clement’s side a famous result in the Andalusian capital, and with it direct passage into the last 16 of the competition as Group C winners.
Rangers had twice led in the first half through Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers only for Juan Miranda and Ayoze Perez to draw the Spaniards level. A draw would have been enough for Betis to finish top – and relegate Rangers to the Europa Conference League with Sparta Prague’s 3-1 win over Aris Limassol in Cyprus enough for them to leapfrog the Glasgow side. However, Roofe struck from close range with 12 minutes remaining to claim a monumental victory that will see Rangers bypass the knockout play-off round and go straight into the last 16 along with the rest of the group winners.
When is the draw for the Europa League last 16?
Rangers will discover their Europa League last 16 opponents when the draw takes place on Friday, February 23, 2024. The draw will begin at 11am and will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
How to watch the Europa League last 16 draw
The draw will be available to watch for free on UEFA.com as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel. The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.
Rangers' possible opponents and match dates
Rangers will be seeded for the Europa League last 16 along with the other seven group winners – West Ham, Brighton, Atalanta, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen. They will face one of the eight sides who progress from the knockout play-off round, the draw for which takes place on Monday, December 18 at 12 noon. Possible opponents in the last 16 include the eight Champions League drop-outs – Galatasaray, Lens, Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, AC Milan, Young Boys and Shakhtar Donetsk – or one of the Europa League group runners-up – SC Freiburg, Marseille, Sparta Prague, Sporting Lisbon, Toulouse, Rennes, Roma and Qarabag. The Europa League last 16 ties will be played over March 7 and 14 with Rangers guaranteed home advantage in the second leg.
