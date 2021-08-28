When do Rangers play in Europe? Dates for Europa League ties with Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby set

It's another year in the group stage of the Europa League for Steven Gerrard (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

UEFA have planned the games in a mirror image set of home and away fixtures meaning Steven Gerrard’s team have a Danish double-header in the middle of their section.

Games will begin with a home match against Peter Bosz’ French outfit, now without Memphis Depay after his summer switch to Barcelona, and end with a trip to the Ligue 1 side.

There’s also a return to Prague for Steven Gerrard’s side after being eliminated by Slavia from last year’s competition, however they play city rivals Sparta, who defeated Celtic last season.

Defeating Alashkert 1-0 over two legs in the play-off has also tee’d up a trip to Denmark with Brondby.

No details have been announced for away fans, nor ticketing, following Friday’s group stage draw.

Who will Rangers face in the Europa League Group Stage, and when?

Rangers’ fixtures, all on Thursday nights, are as follows. There are two match-times, as per previous Europa League group stage matchdays – early evening and night-time.

RANGERS v Lyon (H) September 16, 8pm.

Sparta Prague v RANGERS (A) September 30, 5.45pm.

RANGERS v Brondby (H) October 21, 8pm.

Brondby v RANGERS (A) November 4, 5.45pm.

RANGERS v Sparta Prague (H) November 25, 8pm.

Olympique Lyon v RANGERS (A) December 9, 5.45pm.

Can Rangers fans follow the team on away trips in Europe?

Travel and quarantine restrictions vary across the continent and are subject to change pending government decisions, and ticketing arrangements have yet to be announced for the games.

Matchday two opponents Sparta Prague are also subject of a potential stadium ban in European competition which may be implemented for their next game, which is the visit of Rangers.

How will Rangers progress in Europe?

UEFA have introduced the new conference league competition this season to complement the Champions League and Europa League, but also made amendments to the structure of the competitions.

If Steven Gerrard’s side win their group they automatically enter the last 16 of the competition. Runners-up in each group will be given a play-off against the third-placed finishers in each Champions League group, who drop into the Europa League.