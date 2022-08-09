When are Rangers playing PSV in Champions League? First leg date and kick-off time set

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and captain James Tavernier can look forward to facing PSV next week.

Goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman sealed a 3-0 win at Ibrox and thus overpowered the Belgians’ 2-0 triumph in Leuven the week before.

It means that the Glasgow outfit will face PSV in the play-off round after the Dutch club defeated Monaco of France 3-2 after extra time on the night and 4-3 on aggregate at the Philips Stadion.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When do Rangers play PSV?

There is no rest for either club in their quest to reach the promised lands of the group stages. Rangers will play the first leg at home on Tuesday, August 16 at Ibrox, with the kick-off set for 8pm.

They will then travel to Eindhoven a week later to try and complete the job in the Netherlands, the homeland of their manager Van Bronckhorst. It is not yet confirmed whether the tie will take place on Tuesday, August 23 or Wednesday, August 24.

What are the other play-off round ties?