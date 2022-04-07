What TV channel is the Rangers game against Braga on? Europa League online stream details, kick-off time, team news

There has been domestic disappointment for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but that will be put to one side this evening as Rangers return to an arena where they have excelled.

The Dutchman’s European record tops his Ibrox CV having taken the Scottish champions out of the group stage and beyond the might of Borussia Dortmund with a convincing aggregate win, and then safely negotiating Red Star Belgrade to reach the last eight.

Now SC Braga, a side Rangers have played and eliminated in the recent past, stand in their way with the carrot of either Atalanta or RB Leipzig in the semi-final for the winners.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Thursday night’s big game.

Match details

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final

Who: SC Braga v Rangers

Rangers' Ianis Hagi pulls a goal back during a Europa League last 32 first leg match between Rangers and Braga, at Ibrox Park, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Referee: Davide Massa (Italy)

Where: Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga

When: 8pm, Thursday, April 7, 2022

How to watch

Ianis Hagi celebrates his winner against Braga, in 2020. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

As with the other two major UEFA competitions, BT Sport holds the broadcast rights and after showing Rangers successfully qualify from their Europa League group including Lyon and Sparta Prague, the TV company broadcast one of the shocks of the season in the knock-out stage as Borussia Dortmund were eliminated.

Now they follow Scotland’s remaining European competitors to Portugal.

Coverage starts at 7.15pm on BT Sport 2 (Sky 414, Virgin 528) or online via the BT Sport app.

Team news

Rangers will be without Alfredo Morelos after the striker was ruled out of action for the remainder of the season. The Colombian was suffering ‘muscular overload’ on international duty and returned back without appearing in the World Cup qualifiers and requiring an operation.

The rules him out until pre-season and Ianis Hagi, who swept Rangers by Braga the ast time the sides met and coined his famous “Ibrox baby!” catchphrase is also out long-term. Added to that Alex Lowry will be unavailable as is Swedish international Filip Helander as he was withdrawn from Rangers’ European pool of players.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he will not prioritise any competition over the other in terms of importance so a full-strength line-up is expected in Portugal and then Paisley on Sunday when Rangers face St Mirren ahead of the home leg next Thursday.

Last meetings

Rangers 3 SC Braga 2 – February 20, 2020. Highlights

SC Braga 0 Rangers 1 – February 26, 2020. Highlights