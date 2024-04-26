What TV channel is St Mirren v Rangers? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Rangers will look to get their title bid back on track when they travel to Paisley to face St Mirren on Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s side have managed just one win in their last five league matches following defeats to Motherwell and Ross County and draws with Celtic and Dundee. The run of just five points from a possible 15 has left the Ibrox men three points behind Celtic at the top of the table with five matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers got back to winning ways last weekend in the Scottish Cup semi-final with a 2-0 victory over Hearts sending them through to the final against Celtic on May 25.

St Mirren host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side are still on course for a treble having already lifted the Viaplay Cup this season but will need to hope Celtic slip up in the league if they are to clinch their first league title since 2020-21.

Due to the nature of the post-split fixtures, it will be the third time Rangers have visited St Mirren this season with a 3-0 win in October followed up by a 1-0 victory in January. The Buddies were also put to the sword at Ibrox 2-0 in December.

St Mirren v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at the the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

St Mirren v Rangers TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 11.30am. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

St Mirren v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

St Mirren v Rangers team news

St Mirren forward Jonah Ayunga (knee) is ruled out. Keanu Baccus has been ill all week and Greg Kiltie has just returned to training after coming off against Celtic and they will be assessed along with Ryan Strain who had a slight niggle.

Rangers attacker Abdallah Sima misses out after coming off early in last week’s win over Hearts with what looked a hamstring issue. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and midfielder Ryan Jack will return to training next week while Danilo (knee) and Oscar Cortes (muscle) are likely to miss the rest of the season.

St Mirren v Rangers referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Don Robertson on VAR duty.

Match odds