What TV channel is Servette v Rangers on? How to watch Champions League qualifier for free

Rangers are in Switzerland for the all-important second leg of their Champions League third round qualifying tie against Servette.

The Ibrox side lead 2-1 following last week’s first leg in Glasgow which saw the home side race into an early 2-0 lead through a James Tavernier penalty and Cyriel Dessers’ close-range effort before the visitors pulled one back from the penalty spot after Dessers was penalised by VAR for handball.

After a positive start, the second half proved to be a frustrating watch for Rangers supporters, particularly following the red card shown to Servette’s David Douline in the 59th minute which meant the away side played the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers were unable to make the extra man advantage count in the time that remained and had to settle for taking a one-goal lead to Geneva where they will face 30,000 home fans in a sold-out Stade de Geneve as they look to book a place in the Champions League play-off round against either PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz.

Rangers will face Servette in the sold-out Stade de Geneve for a place in the Champions League play-off round. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It looks likely that it will be the Dutch side lying in wait after they claimed a resounding 4-1 victory over their Austrian opponents in the home leg last week – setting up a possible rematch of last year’s Champions League play-off which Rangers won to reach the group stages for the first time in 12 years.

While a draw would be enough for Rangers to progress, manager Michael Beale insists his team will be going out to win the second leg against a side who have an impressive home record – having only lost once on their own patch in the Swiss top flight last season.

Servette v Rangers match details

The Champions League third qualifying round second leg fixture takes place at the Stade de Geneve on Tuesday, August 16, 2023. Kick-off is 7.30pm UK time (8.30 local time).

Is Servette v Rangers on TV?

The match is being broadcast live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel (Sky channel 115, Virgin channel 108) with coverage starting from 7.20pm.

Is Rangers v Servette available to live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on their smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer.

Rangers v Servette team news

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has not travelled to Geneva because of family reasons but Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack are back in the squad after being rested during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Livingston.

Servette will be without the suspended David Douline following his red card at Ibrox but striker Enzo Crivelli returns having served his ban for his red card against Genk in the previous round while Cameroon midfielder Gael Ondoua is available again after a visa problem denied Servette of his services in Glasgow.

Match odds