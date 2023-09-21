What TV channel is Rangers v Real Betis on? How to watch Europa League match

Rangers begin their Europa League campaign against Spanish opposition in the shape of Real Betis at Ibrox on Thursday.

It will be the first fixture the Light Blues have played in UEFA’s second-tier competition since losing the 2021-22 final to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in Seville 16 months ago.

Rangers dropped directly into the Europa League group stages following their 7-3 aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off last month having progressed through the previous qualifying round against Swiss side Servette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As top seeds, Rangers will be expected to progress from a group that also contains Cypriot side Limassol and Sparta Prague from the Czech Republic, with manager Michael Beale admitting his side “should” be looking to get through the section successfully.

Rangers host Real Betis in the Europa League at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Betis have started the season in patchy form with just two wins in five La Liga matches to leave them 10th in the table, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid. The 5-0 loss to Barca at the weekend could mean confidence has taken a dent but their fans will hope their side can exploit any anxiety at Ibrox. Betis finished sixth last season, 28 points behind Barcelona.

Rangers v Real Betis match details

The Europa League Group C match takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Rangers v Real Betis on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 7.45pm following the Eintracht Frankfurt v Aberdeen match.

Rangers v Real Betis live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Rangers v Real Betis team news

Rangers will be without three key players after Nicolas Raskin picked up a calf injury in the weekend win over St Johnstone to join fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell and Brazilian striker Danilo on the sidelines, the latter having an operation on a fractured cheekbone sustained in scoring the first goal in Perth. Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes is set to start with manager Michael Beale insisting it is time for the summer signing to “step up” after an unconvincing start at Ibrox since his move from Los Angeles FC.

Betis could be forced to play their third-choice goalkeeper after Portugal international Rui Silva had to come off in the 5-0 defeat by Barcelona at the weekend with a thigh complaint and was replaced by debutant Fran Vieites, who usually plays for Betis B, with former Manchester City and Barcelona keeper Claudio Bravo – aged 40 – recovering from a calf injury and yet to feature this season. Captain and Mexico international Andres Guardado had been missing with an ankle injury but could return along with William Carvalho, who has won 80 caps for Portugal, and right-back Aitor Ruibal. Brazilian striker Willian Jose has scored four of Betis’s five goals this season. Spain internationals Hector Bellerin and Borja Iglesias are also in the Betis squad.

Match odds