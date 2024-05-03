What TV channel is Rangers v Kilmarnock? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Rangers will look to keep themselves within touching distance of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table ahead of next weekend’s Old Firm derby when they entertain Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Ibrox side are three points behind the league leaders, who also have a superior goal difference of +5, with just four matches of the season remaining. Celtic host Hearts on Saturday and could go six points clear with a victory by the time Rangers kick off a day later.

However, Philippe Clement’s side will also be ready to pounce on any Celtic slip-up with Hearts aiming to inflict a third successive defeat on the Hoops following their 2-0 victories at Parkhead in December and Tynecastle in March.

Rangers host Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers ended a damaging run of three winless league matches with a 2-1 victory at St Mirren last weekend but will be looking for a more convincing performance on home soil against Europe-chasing Kilmarnock ahead of the potential title decider at Celtic Park next weekend.

Rangers v Kilmarnock match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture will take place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Kick-off is 1pm.

Rangers v Kilmarnock TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 12 noon. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day.

Rangers v Kilmarnock live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Rangers v Kilmarnock team news

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is out for the season after picking up a knee injury in training. Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Jack returned to training this week but only the former has any chance of making it against Killie. Attackers Abdallah Sima (hamstring) and Rabbi Matondo (knock) remain sidelined while Danilo (knee) and Oscar Cortes (muscle) are out for the rest of the season. Kilmarnock midfielder James Balagizi picked up a knee strain and is out but will be back for the St Mirren match the following week. Greg Stewart has recently had a hernia operation but could be back for the end of the season while Kyle Magennis remains out long term with a hamstring problem.

Rangers v Kilmarnock referee and VAR

David Dickinson is the match referee with Steven Kirkland on VAR duty.

