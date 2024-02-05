What TV channel is Rangers v Aberdeen? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Rangers host Aberdeen - and their new manager Neil Warnock - at Ibrox on Tuesday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Matches between Rangers and Aberdeen always carry an added edge and that will certainly be the case on Tuesday night as Neil Warnock makes his Scottish football bow at Ibrox.

The 75-year-old Yorkshireman has been appointed interim Aberdeen manager until the end of the season and his first assignment will see him come up against Philippe Clement’s title hopefuls on a night were Rangers could overtake Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three-goal margin of victory will be required for the home side to do so, but Warnock, who replaces Barry Robson following his dismissal last week with the club eighth in the table, will be hoping to get his tenure off to a positive start after the encouraging 1-1 draw against Celtic overseen by caretaker coach Peter Leven at the weekend.

Aberdeen remain unbeaten in the league against Rangers this season with a 3-1 victory at Ibrox on September 30, which proved the final nail in the coffin of Michael Beale’s Rangers tenure, followed up with a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie on November 26 which brought an end to Clement’s winning start.

However, Rangers emerged victorious in the most recent meeting between the pair with a 1-0 win at Hampden in the Viaplay Cup semi-final on December 17.

Rangers v Aberdeen match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Tuesday, February 6. Kick-off is 8pm.

Rangers v Aberdeen TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 7pm. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene from 10.40pm on BBC One Scotland.

Rangers v Aberdeen live stream

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Rangers v Aberdeen team news

Rangers defender Leon Balogun will see a specialist to determine whether a facial injury picked up against Livingston on Saturday requires surgery. Midfielder Ryan Jack is not available as the Ibrox club manage his game time following his recent recovery from another injury. Ben Davies, Kemar Roofe, Danilo (knee), Kieran Dowell and Abdallah Sima (thigh) remain out. Aberdeen remain without defender Slobodan Rubezic (knee).

Rangers v Aberdeen referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee with Greg Aitken in charge of VAR.

Match odds