What TV channel is Dundee v Rangers? How to watch, kick-off time, referee, VAR

Rangers will look to put their midweek European disappointment behind them when they return to league action away to Dundee on Sunday.

Philippe Clement's side exited the Europa League at the last 16 stage after a 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the second leg at Ibrox on Thursday after a 2-2 draw in Lisbon the previous week. Rangers, however, remain on course for a domestic treble having reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals last weekend with a 2-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road with the Viaplay Cup already in the bag. The Govan side are also two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership but will be leapfrogged by Celtic before kick-off at Dens Park if the Hoops defeat St Johnstone on Saturday.

Dundee. meanwhile, are making a push for the top six in their first season back in the top flight after winning the Championship title last term. Tony Docherty’s side overtook Hibs into sixth place in midweek thanks to a 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

Dundee host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Dens Park on Sunday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Rangers claimed a 5-0 win on their last visit to Dundee in November while the most recent meeting at Ibrox saw the league leaders come from behind to earn a 3-1 victory despite losing Jose Cifuentes to a red card in first-half stoppage time.

Dundee v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Dens Park, Dundee on Sunday, March 17. Kick-off is 12 noon.

Dundee v Rangers TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 11am. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene which gets underway at 7.15pm on BBC Scotland on Sunday and is repeated at 11.35pm on BBC One Scotland.

Dundee v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or the current offer price of a six-month contract for £26 per month.

Dundee v Rangers team news

Rangers have doubts over Dujon Sterling and Ross McCausland while Danilo (knee), Oscar Cortes, Kieran Dowell (leg) and Abdallah Sima (thigh) remain out.

Dundee are without goalkeeper Trevor Carson (knee), Josh Mulligan (hamstring), Jordan McGhee (calf), Ryan Howley (hamstring), Zach Robinson (ankle) and Diego Pineda (thigh) through injury.

Dundee v Rangers referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee with Greg Aitken in charge of VAR.

