What next for Rangers in Europe after Champions League exit to Malmo?

Rangers’ Champions League dream has ended in the third qualifying round

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:53 pm
Rangers have lost their past three matches.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Steven Gerrard's men lost 2-1 to ten-man Malmo at Ibrox on Tuesday night which gave Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side a 4-2 victory on aggregate.

Rangers were due to face Ludogorets Razgrad for a place in the Champions League group stages if they progressed.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It appeared they were set to do just that in front of a packed Ibrox crowd when Alfredo Morelos gave the team a 1-0 lead.

However, Antonio-Mirko Colak netted twice in four minutes after the break. Bonke Innocent had already been sent off for the Swedes for two yellow cards just before the interval.

Rangers now drop down into the Europa League.

They will face the winners of the tie between Kairat of Kazakhstan or Armenians Alashkert for a place in the group stages.

The second-leg of that tie is being played in Armenia on Thursday afternoon, with the first-leg having finished 0-0.

Read More

Read More
Rangers' decade of work ruined in a few minutes as Champions League dream shatte...

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Champions LeagueEuropeSteven Gerrard
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.