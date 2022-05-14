'What if': Scott Wright relieved Europa League dream still on after Rangers patience

A heavy challenge from Ross County’s Jake Vokins left the winger writhing in agony just before the hour-mark of the 4-1 win – one week ahead of the biggest night in his career so far.

Relieved he could carry on after treatment and wouldn’t be joining the Ibrox injury list, Wright does concede he replayed the worst-case scenario in his mind but can’t let his Seville dream affect performances before then.

After a bit-part season, Wright has made a late move into Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s plans, starting both semi-finals against RB Leipzig, and involved in every game over the past month as Rangers’ season reaches a busy – and potentially historic – conclusion. One he is determined to be a part of.

“I did think a wee bit about ‘what if,’ but, you have to try and get on with it,” he admitted. “It was definitely a relief to realise it was not as bad as it might have been.

“It is one of those things you try not to think about but it will always be at the back of your mind.

“I just hoped I would be able to get up and run it off.

“You cannot think about getting ready for the final and you try not to think too much about getting tackles.

Scott Wright has faced a patient wait to stake a claim under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“The way I play and the position I play, you are going to get knocks and tackles. I just try to get on with it and dust myself off.”

Wright has had to be patient for his chance, but it appears to be falling at just the right time. With Kemar Roofe injured, van Bronckhorst has played the former Aberdeen attacker up-front in a re-moulded formation that made the best of the abilities available within his squad.

Now part of that team, Wright doesn’t plan to give up his place easily, particularly at such a pivotal time.

“When [a new manager] first comes in you want to hit the ground running straight away and be one of his main men. My story has been a bit different and I have had to wait.

Wright is intent on keeping a starting jersey as long as possible. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“But, you have to believe in yourself. You have to think you’re good enough to play and he will eventually select you.

“I had a wee run when he came in and then I was out of the team.

“I spoke with different members of the management staff on different occasions. The manager told me to stay patient, as hard as that is.

“I also spoke to some of my experienced team-mates to bounce a few ideas off them about how to improve and what I can do to get back in. Speaking to guys like Scotty Arfield and Steven Davis was great for me. They gave me a lot of good advice and I tried to soak as much up as I can.

“The squad is so competitive. If you are not performing, someone will try to take your place.

“I had to be patient but I’ve worked so hard to get to the position where I am now.