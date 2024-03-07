There was a moment of handball controversy during Rangers’ Europa League last 16 first leg tie against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon when the hosts were awarded a penalty just before half time.

Leading 1-0 thanks to Tom Lawrence’s opener, Benfica were given a penalty via a VAR review for a handball against Rangers defender John Souttar. The Scotland centre-half headed the ball against his own outstretched arm when trying to clear a corner kick and while referee Tobias Stieler did not immediately point to the spot, he was advised by his VAR Marco Fritz to review the incident and the penalty was subsequently given. Angel di Maria coolly converted past Jack Butland in the Rangers goal.

The handball rule is becoming increasingly complex and debatable, with a number of managers, players and supporters questioning some of the decisions being made. On this occasion, it appears Souttar has fallen foul of Law 12.1 of the IFAB rules, which reads: “A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised.”

Benfica's Angel Di Maria scores his side's first goal from the penalty spot against Rangers.

Rangers went on to score again in a whirlwind first half through Dujon Sterling and went in 2-1 ahead at the interval.