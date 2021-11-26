What ex-Rangers star Kris Boyd said as he dug out Celtic fans live on Sky Sports

Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd set his sights on Celtic fans after his former side defeated Sparta Prague to confirm their place in the preliminary knockout round of the Europa League.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 26th November 2021, 7:57 am
Kris Boyd enjoyed Rangers' 2-0 win over Sparta Prague. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
In Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first game as manager, the Ibrox side won 2-0 thanks to a double from Alfredo Morelos.

On the same evening the Parkhead side fell to defeat to Bayer Leverkusen which means they drop into the Conference League.

Boyd was on punditry duty for Sky Sports on Thursday night and took great joy in the Ibrox side’s progress.

At the end of his appearance he addressed Celtic fans who had queried where he had been in the aftermath of Rangers’ 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat to Hibs at the weekend.

Boyd delivered his speech with much glee and a beaming smile before signing off with a thumbs up.

"I believe, I've heard there’s a few Celtic fans wondering where I've been the last few days,” he said.

"They’ll not need to worry because I definitely will be here speaking about Rangers in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

"And we know after tonight, that’s not for everyone. Good night!”

Rangers will now face one of the teams who finish third in the Champions League and drop into the Europa League.

The winners of the double header in February will progress to the last 16 of Uefa’ secondary tournament.

It is a third season in a row the club have progressed from the Europa League group stages.

