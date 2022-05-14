What Cole McKinnon had to say about scoring on Rangers debut

The 19-year-old netted Rangers’ final goal in the victory at Tynecastle – “the best feeling ever” – and hopes he will be in the travelling party that heads to Seville next week for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt.
“It’s the best feeling ever, to celebrate in front of the travelling fans was amazing,” said McKinnon. “I would like to thank the boss, Craig [Mulholland] and Ross [Wilson] for giving me this opportunity.
“It’s amazing. I started off in the B team, we had a friendly at Ibrox then I got the news I wasn’t playing due to being here today and then I got the chance and I think I took it well so I’m buzzing.
“It's the best feeling ever to be involved at this time, like everyone is saying it’s a chance for the club to make history and to be a part of that is amazing and hopefully I get to travel out.
“I always had the motivation to push on to where I am and getting to play with the team in front of the fans gives you that bit more. I can’t wait to get back in next season and see where it takes me.”