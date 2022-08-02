What channel is the Rangers match on? Union Saint-Gilloise Champions League qualifier kick-off time and how to watch

All the pressure and expectation will come on to the shoulders of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men in what will be a first foray into continental competition since their agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in May’s Europa League final. The contrast with the backdrop to the tie for Union Saint-Gilloise could not be greater. Their meeting with Rangers will represent a first European encounter for almost six decades with a tilt at the Champions League reward for pushing Club Brugge in the Belgian title race in what was their first top flight campaign in 49 years.

Rangers are looking to end an 11-year wait to bring group stage football in the globe’s most celebrated club tournament to Ibrox, and are overwhelming favourites to see off a USG side that will not be hosting van Bronckhorst’s side in their own home, the Joseph Marien Stadium, on the outskirts of Brussels. As a result of that not meeting UEFA criteria, they will instead be playing the tie 18 miles outside the Belgian captain, at OH Lueven’s arena, the Stadion Den Dreef.

The Ibrox side will be without the injured Ryan Kent for the trip, but wide man Rabbi Matondo has recovered from a knock. The Welsh international and recent £5.5m left-back acquisition Ridvan Yilmaz both travelled after neither featured in the cinch Premiership opening day 2-1 win at Livingston. A result achieved with a header from Scott Arfield and a free-kick strike by James Tavernier inside three minute after Rangers had trailed for more than an hour.

Rangers James Tavernier leaps in celebration of what proved a free-kick winner that secured his team a hard-fought 2-1 victory that they would settle for replicating when facing Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian first leg of the teams' Champions League third round qualifier. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Here is how to watch the action unfold:

Match details

Who: Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers

Why: The first leg of the Champions League third round qualifier

When: 7.45pm (UK time)

Where: Stadion Den Dreef, Lueven.

Is Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers on TV?

The match is available on Premier Sports, on most streaming platforms, as well as via their app, on laptops and mobiles.

