What channel is the Rangers match on? PSV TV and live stream details for Champions League play-off

After seeing off RB Leipzig and SC Braga in two unforgettable rounds of the Europa League last season, not to mention crackling atmospheres at home to Borussia Dortmund and Union Saint-Gilloise already this year another big night is in store.

The Champions league theme has not been heard on Edmiston Drive for more than a decade but a two-legged tie with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side is all that separates Rangers and Zadok the Priest blaring over the PA system.

It is a lucrative play-off with the winner guaranteed the spoils from group-stage football in UEFA’s premier competition, while the loser will drop into the Europa League.

With so much at stake tickets are scarce but here is how to tune in to the action away from Ibrox…

Match details

Who: Rangers v PSV Eindhoven

What: UEFA Champions League, play-off round, first leg

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, August 16. Kick-off 8pm

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)

How to watch

The first leg will be shown on BT Sports, with coverage underway at 7.15pm – 45 minutes before kick-off.

That means there will also be an option to stream the game via the BT Sports app.

BBC Scotland will also cover the game, on radio with more than three hours of BBC Sportsound, starting from 7pm.

Last meeting

Three prior occasions PSV Eindhoven have faced Rangers on competitive duty, each time home and away and the last coming 11 years ago in the Europa League. The Dutch side were the last side from the country to defeat Rangers too, on that occasion but overall Rangers have the better record with three wins and two draws from the six matches.

Perhaps the most memorable though was a 4-1 win under Dick Advocaat in 1999.

Team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst spread minutes and shared the workload through his team during the weekend win over St Johnstone. Ryan Jack completed 90 minutes while John Lundstram was a late withdrawl to preserve his energy for facing a midfield complete with former Rangers targets Xavi Simons and Joey Veerman on Tuesday night.

Ryan Kent missed the match – rested in preparation for the play-off while James Sands is also expected to be in the manager’s thoughts if he recovers from illness, though Ben Davies made his first start with an assured display in the 4-0 victory.

Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are longer term absentees.

What next?

The winners will progress to the group stage with Rangers potentially entering pot three – but much depends on other results as well as their own. Rangers have not been at the sectional stage of the top competition for 12 years.

Anything else?

Match referee Daniele Orsato has been a Champions League official at Ibrox before. He stood between the dug-outs as fourth official 15 years ago when Rangers defeated Stuttgart via goals from Charlie Adam and Jean-Claude Darcheville.

