What channel is the Rangers game on? TV, kick-off and live stream details for SPFL cinch Premiership match v St Johnstone

Home is where the heart has been for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side following wins over Kilmarnock and Union Saint-Gilloise – coupled with two clean sheets.
Callum Davidson’s Premiership strugglers are next up before the might of PSV Eindhoven arrive on Glasgow for the Champions League play-off.
It will be difficult, but rangers won’t be able to let their minds stray too far ahead with domestic aims to recapture the top tier title paramount to van Bronckhorst’s 2022-23 aims.
Many were turned in midweek, and will be again on Tuesday, but here’s how to watch the weekend match in the middle.
Match details
Who: Rangers v St Johnstone
What: cinch Premiership
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
When: Saturday, August 13. Kick-off 3pm
Referee: Nick Walsh
How to watch
The match won't be available in the UK but international customers of Rangers TV will be able to tune in.
Those who can’t make it along to Ibrox can pick up the highlights on Sportscene at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland or on iPlayer.
Last meeting
Last season was a troublesome one for Callum Davidson, defending two trophies unsuccessfully and being involved in a relegation play-off against Inverness Caledonain Thistle. The Perth side prevailed but they found life against the Old Firm hard going – losing all seven meetings against the Glasgow duo. Rangers won 2-1, 2-0 and 1-0 in 2021-22 meetings between the sides.
Of course en route to the famous Scottish Cup win last year Saints did taste victory away at Rangers, with now departed goalkeeper Zander Clark playing a huge part in the late winning goal at an empty Ibrox – their last win on Edmiston Drive.
Team news
After resisting over the past two games, Giovanni van Bronckhorst may be tempted to give Alfredo Morelos his first start since March. The striker scored off the bench last weekend against Kilmarnock and appeared increasingly sharp against USG.
Ridvan Yilmaz may also be moved back into the starting line-up which could be picked with Tuesday night in mind.
Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain longer term absentees.
Match odds
Match result: Rangers 2/11 (Various) Draw 6/1 (bet365) St Johnstone 20/1 (WilliamHill).