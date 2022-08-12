What channel is the Rangers game on? TV, kick-off and live stream details for SPFL cinch Premiership match v St Johnstone

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home is where the heart has been for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side following wins over Kilmarnock and Union Saint-Gilloise – coupled with two clean sheets.

Callum Davidson’s Premiership strugglers are next up before the might of PSV Eindhoven arrive on Glasgow for the Champions League play-off.

It will be difficult, but rangers won’t be able to let their minds stray too far ahead with domestic aims to recapture the top tier title paramount to van Bronckhorst’s 2022-23 aims.

Many were turned in midweek, and will be again on Tuesday, but here’s how to watch the weekend match in the middle.

Match details

Who: Rangers v St Johnstone

What: cinch Premiership

Melker Hallberg and Glen Kamara during a Cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Rangers at McDermid Park in March. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, August 13. Kick-off 3pm

Referee: Nick Walsh

How to watch

Scott Arfield and Ali Crawford in action when the sides met last season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The match won't be available in the UK but international customers of Rangers TV will be able to tune in.

Those who can’t make it along to Ibrox can pick up the highlights on Sportscene at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland or on iPlayer.

Last meeting

Last season was a troublesome one for Callum Davidson, defending two trophies unsuccessfully and being involved in a relegation play-off against Inverness Caledonain Thistle. The Perth side prevailed but they found life against the Old Firm hard going – losing all seven meetings against the Glasgow duo. Rangers won 2-1, 2-0 and 1-0 in 2021-22 meetings between the sides.

Of course en route to the famous Scottish Cup win last year Saints did taste victory away at Rangers, with now departed goalkeeper Zander Clark playing a huge part in the late winning goal at an empty Ibrox – their last win on Edmiston Drive.

Team news

After resisting over the past two games, Giovanni van Bronckhorst may be tempted to give Alfredo Morelos his first start since March. The striker scored off the bench last weekend against Kilmarnock and appeared increasingly sharp against USG.

Ridvan Yilmaz may also be moved back into the starting line-up which could be picked with Tuesday night in mind.

Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain longer term absentees.

Match odds