What channel is the Rangers game on? TV, kick-off and live stream details for Champions League match v Union Saint-Gilloise

After a severely lacklustre performance in Belgium, which brought a 2-0 defeat back to Ibrox Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Europa league finalists must muster something special to overturn the deficit and book a play-off place against either Monaco or PSV Eindhoven.

If European progression is to be made, it all comes down to this one and a bumper crowd is expected on Edmiston Drive, with many more watching on at home.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manager has Alfredo Morelos back in the squad – and the Colombian made a scoring return at the weekend against Kilmarnock – while fellow striker Antonio Colak is also off the mark for the season.

Here’s how to tune in to a huge night in Glasgow.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

What: UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round, second leg (agg. 0-2)

Union's Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir and Rangers' Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, August 5. Kick-off 7.45pm

How to watch

The first leg was shown on Premier Sports, the subscription service which also holds rights to the Scottish Cup and sponsors the domestic League Cup, however rights for the home match have not been picked up.

Instead, Rangers TV will stream the match, costing £9.99 on a pay-per-view basis.

Last meeting

Two historic teams have only met once prior to this fixture at Ibrox – last week’s first leg match. Union ran out 2-0 winners through Teddy Teuma and a second half penalty.

Team news

Mallik Tillman continues to impress while Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic shared the left-back duties at the weekend.

Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are longer term absentees.

What next?

The winners will progress to the play-off round – a two-legged match against either Monaco or PSV Eindhoven for a spot in the groups. Rangers have not been at the sectional stage of the top competition for 12 years.

Match odds

Match result: Rangers 4/5 (BoyleSports) Draw 14/5 (bet365) Union Saint-Gilloise 19/5 (McBookie, WilliamHill).