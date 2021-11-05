What channel is the Rangers game on? TV details for match against Ross County

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (right) will be looking to maintain his team's lead at the top of the Premiership when they face Malky Mackay's Ross County at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Steven Gerrard’s men go into the final round of fixtures before the international break with a four point lead over Celtic who have an opportunity to at least temporarily cut that gap when they travel to Dundee in Sunday’s earlier kick-off.

County remain at the bottom of the league table but the Dingwall side’s morale is high after recording their first win of the campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Dundee last time out.

Rangers’ match against County kicks off at 3pm and can be viewed live on RangersTV. For a one-off fee of £9.99, a pass can be secured for full pre-match and live coverage of the game. Full details are here.

Highlights will be included in the Sportscene programme aired on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and again on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm.

