What channel is the Rangers game on? TV details for match against Brondby

The Brondby Stadium in the suburbs of Copenhagen where Rangers will play the Danish champions on Thursday. (Photo by Sara Strandlund/EuroFootball/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard’s Premiership leaders beat the Danish champions 2-0 at Ibrox a fortnight ago and will look to further enhance their prospects of qualifying for the knockout phase of the tournament by taking at least a point in the Brondby Stadium.

Rangers are currently in third place in the group, two points ahead of Brondby and one point behind Sparta Prague who face runaway leaders and top seeds Lyon in France in the other fixture on Thursday.

The top two teams in the group will progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League, while the side finishing third will also secure European football after Christmas in the knockout phase of the new Europa Conference League.

The Brondby-Rangers match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 (Sky channel 414/Virgin channel 528) with coverage starting at 5.15pm. The game kicks off at 5.45pm.

