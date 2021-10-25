What channel is the Rangers game on? TV details for match against Aberdeen

Rangers welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox on Wednesday night as the Scottish champions continue their defence of the Premiership title.

By Stephen Halliday
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:24 pm
Stephen Glass (right) will take his Aberdeen side to Ibrox to face Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the Premiership on Wednesday night. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
There is a full midweek card in the top flight but none of the six matches are being televised live by the SPFL’s broadcast partner Sky Sports.

However, supporters of both Rangers and Aberdeen in Scotland will be able to tune into the match on RangersTV.

For a one-off fee of £9.99, a pass can be secured for full pre-match and live coverage of the game which kicks off at 7.45pm. Full details are here.

The game will also feature on BBC Scotland’s Sportsound programme on Wednesday which begins at 7pm. TV highlights will be included in Sportscene on the BBC One Scotland channel at 10,35pm on Wednesday night.

Rangers moved three points clear at the top of the Premiership with their 2-1 win at St Mirren at the weekend, while Aberdeen ended a run of five straight league defeats with a 1-0 win over Hibs.

