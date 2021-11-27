What channel is the Rangers game on? TV details for clash against Livingston

New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will take charge of his first cinch Premiership match on Sunday when the defending champions travel to West Lothian to take on Livingston.

By Mark Atkinson
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 8:57 pm
Livingston and Rangers meet in West Lothian on Sunday.
The Van Bronckhorst era got off to a flying start with Rangers defeating Sparta Prague 2-0 in the Europa League at Ibrox, but they will face a different type of test when they take on David Martindale’s Lions.

With Celtic not playing until later in the day, Rangers can go seven points clear at the top of the table, while Livingston are looking to pull away from the relegation zone.

When is the Livingston v Rangers match?

The game takes place on Sunday at midday.

Is it on television?

Yes. The match is being broadcast by Sky Sports and will be on their Main Event and Football channels.

Can the game be watched on club streams?

Livingston do have a pay-per-view service of £20, but are yet to advertise for this specific match. Check the club’s website for details

