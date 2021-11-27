What channel is the Rangers game on? TV details for clash against Livingston

Livingston and Rangers meet in West Lothian on Sunday.

The Van Bronckhorst era got off to a flying start with Rangers defeating Sparta Prague 2-0 in the Europa League at Ibrox, but they will face a different type of test when they take on David Martindale’s Lions.

With Celtic not playing until later in the day, Rangers can go seven points clear at the top of the table, while Livingston are looking to pull away from the relegation zone.

When is the Livingston v Rangers match?

The game takes place on Sunday at midday.

Is it on television?

Yes. The match is being broadcast by Sky Sports and will be on their Main Event and Football channels.

Can the game be watched on club streams?