What channel is the Rangers game on? Sparta Prague match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

After their defeat in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final, Rangers return to action this evening when they host Sparta Prague in their latest Europa League group fixture.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 8:00 am
Rangers host Sparta Prague at Ibrox on Thursday night. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

It will mark Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first official match in charge on his return to Ibrox and the club he once played for after he watched the 3-1 defeat to Hibs from the stands at Hampden Park.

It is an immediate test for the Dutchman who has only had a few days to prepare his players for a pivotal match that could make-or-break Rangers’ efforts to secure a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s match, including how to watch:

Match details

Who: Rangers v Sparta Prague

What: UEFA Europa League Group A

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: 8pm, Thursday, November 25, 2021

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

How to watch

The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport 3 (Sky channel 417, Virgin channel 529) with coverage beginning at 7.45pm, following directly on from Celtic 's clash with Bayer Leverkusen. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

Why is it important?

Not only is van Bronckhorst looking to kickstart his Rangers tenure with a win – he knows that doing so by at least two goals would clinch a place in the last 16 of the Europa League, so long as Brondby fail to pull off an unlikely result by beating group winners Lyon in France.

What were the scores when they played before?

The sides met in Prague on September 30 with Rangers succumbing to a 1-0 defeat thanks to David Hancko’s first half header.

You have to go back to 1991 for the previous meeting where despite a 2-1 second leg victory at Ibrox, Rangers exited the European Cup on away goals after suffering a 1-0 defeat in Prague in the first leg.

Since then Sparta are unbeaten in seven matches against Scottish opposition, including beating Celtic 4-1 home and away last season.

Odds

Result: Rangers 4/5 (Bet365) Draw 11/4 (SkyBet) Sparta Prague 4/1 (Bet Victor)

'One of the best nights I had with Rangers' - Van Bronckhorst ready to handle his emotional Ibrox return

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

DutchmanIbrox
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.