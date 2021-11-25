What channel is the Rangers game on? Sparta Prague match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Rangers host Sparta Prague at Ibrox on Thursday night. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It will mark Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first official match in charge on his return to Ibrox and the club he once played for after he watched the 3-1 defeat to Hibs from the stands at Hampden Park.

It is an immediate test for the Dutchman who has only had a few days to prepare his players for a pivotal match that could make-or-break Rangers’ efforts to secure a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s match, including how to watch:

Match details

Who: Rangers v Sparta Prague

What: UEFA Europa League Group A

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: 8pm, Thursday, November 25, 2021

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

How to watch

The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport 3 (Sky channel 417, Virgin channel 529) with coverage beginning at 7.45pm, following directly on from Celtic 's clash with Bayer Leverkusen. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

Why is it important?

Not only is van Bronckhorst looking to kickstart his Rangers tenure with a win – he knows that doing so by at least two goals would clinch a place in the last 16 of the Europa League, so long as Brondby fail to pull off an unlikely result by beating group winners Lyon in France.

What were the scores when they played before?

The sides met in Prague on September 30 with Rangers succumbing to a 1-0 defeat thanks to David Hancko’s first half header.

You have to go back to 1991 for the previous meeting where despite a 2-1 second leg victory at Ibrox, Rangers exited the European Cup on away goals after suffering a 1-0 defeat in Prague in the first leg.

Since then Sparta are unbeaten in seven matches against Scottish opposition, including beating Celtic 4-1 home and away last season.

Odds

