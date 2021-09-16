What channel is the Rangers game on? Lyon match information, kick-off time and stream details

Alfredo Morelos will lead the Rangers attack against Lyon (Photo by Hrach Khachatryan / SNS Group)

It is the first time the two sides have met since facing each other in the 2007-08 Champions League group stages when a famous 3-0 win for Walter Smith’s side in France was followed a defeat by the same scoreline in the home return.

Rangers have suffered a blow on the eve of the match with the news that defender Filip Helander will be out until at least December due to the knee injury picked up in the weekend win over St Johnstone.

Lyon have two former Celtic players in their ranks – Moussa Dembele and Jason Denayer – and Gers boss Steven Gerrard is expecting the Ligue 1 giants to provide his toughest European challenge to date.

Rangers are hoping to go one stage further having reached the last 16 of the Europa League in each of the last two seasons.

Here’s how you can watch the action unfold ...

Match details

Who: Rangers v Lyon

What: Europa League Group A first round of fixtures

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: 8pm kick-off

What channel is it on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm.

Is there a live stream?

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A link to the live stream will be available on the BT Sport homepage when coverage gets underway.

Match odds

SkyBet: Rangers (9/5) Draw (5/2) Lyon (8/11)