What channel is the Rangers game on? Is the Ross County match on TV? Broadcast details for Premiership match

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men joined Celtic in the Champions League, defeating PSV 1-0 in Eindhoven to complete a 3-2 aggregate win.

Having been drawn in a group with Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli, focus will switch back to domestic duties and bouncing back from the 2-2 draw at Hibs last weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Celtic playing on Sunday, Rangers can take top spot for under 24 hours or so.

Their opponents picked up their first win of the league season last week when they defeated Kilmarnock having played relatively well in previous matches.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Ross County

What: Scottish Premiership

Rangers host Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, August 27. Kick-off 3pm

Referee: Don Robertson

How to watch

The game is not live on television. Due to the broadcast deal, clubs are no longer able to offer Premiership fixtures on pay-per-view. Highlights of the game will be on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

Last meeting

The teams met after the split at Ibrox, Rangers winning 4-1. Alex Lowry started in the middle of the park, while goals from Scott Wright and James Tavernier, plus Fashion Sakala and Amad Diallo sandwiched a Jordan White strike.

Team news

Rangers will be without the suspended Alfredo Morelos, while Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, John Souttar and Filip Helander remain out.

Ross County have Jack Baldwin and Ross Callachan suspended following challenges made in the win over Kilmarnock. William Akio and Connor Randall are missing through injury.

Anything else