What channel is the Rangers game on? TV and radio details for match against Dundee United

Tannadice will host Sunday's lunchtime Premiership live TV fixture between Dundee United and Rangers. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The lunchtime kick-off on Tayside offers Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side the opportunity to go back to the top of the table, if only briefly, ahead of Celtic’s home game against Dundee later in the day.

Currently trailing their Old Firm rivals by a point, Rangers know there could be little margin for error in their remaining 12 league games if they are to retain their status as Scottish champions in May.

While the Ibrox squad will be brimming with confidence after their stunning 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalen Stadium, they will be taking nothing for granted against a Dundee United side who defeated them 1-0 in the first Tannadice meeting of the clubs this season back in August. Tam Courts’ men, sitting in fourth place in the Premiership and battling for European qualification, are on a four-match unbeaten run.

TV details

The match will be televised live by Sky Sports. Coverage will start at 11am, on both the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. Kick-off is at 12 noon.

Highlights of the game will be shown later on Sportscene – first of all on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm and then again on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm.

Radio details

Live radio coverage of the match will be on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme on the 810 medium wave channel and also available online. The programme begins at 11.30am.

A message from the Editor:

