What channel is St Mirren v Rangers on? TV details, kick-off time, referee, VAR officials
Rangers have no margin for error as they travel to St Mirren on Saturday for their final Scottish Premiership fixture before the World Cup break.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst remains a manager under pressure heading into the Paisley clash with his Rangers side falling seven points behind Celtic in the title race on the back of a disastrous Champions League campaign.
A 1-0 midweek win over Hearts at Ibrox eased some of the strain on the Dutchman but anything less than another three points against Stephen Robinson’s men will result in further scrutiny being placed on the position of the Rangers boss.
Saints go into the match on the back of the disappointment of conceding an injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone in midweek meaning they have won just one of their last six league outings to slip back down from third to seventh in the table.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game …
Match details
Who: St Mirren v Rangers
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: The SMiSA Stadium, Paisley
When: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12.30pm kick-off
Is St Mirren v Rangers on TV?
The match is being broadcast live on both the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. Coverage starts at 12 noon.
The game is also available to stream online via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, non-subscribers can purchase a day pass via NOW TV for £11.99.
Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The show is repeated on BBC One Scotland at half past midnight.
Team news
St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher will be fit to feature. The defender came off late in the 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in midweek with some tightness.
Australia’s World Cup-bound midfielder Keanu Baccus missed the visit of the Perth side with with a dead leg but will be involved in some capacity.
Rangers top scorer Antonio Colak will miss the trip to Paisley with a minor muscle problem.
Midfielder Ryan Jack returns to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad after recovering from a calf injury.
Fashion Sakala, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are also out, as are midfielder Ianis Hagi and attacker Tom Lawrence.
Referee and VAR officials
Kevin Clancy is the man in the middle, assisted by Frank Connor and Sean Carr. The fourth official is Ross Hardie.
Andrew Dallas will be in charge of VAR, assisted by Gary Hilland.
Match odds
St Mirren 15/2, Draw 4/1, Rangers 21/50 – best available prices via oddschecker.com
