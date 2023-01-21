St Johnstone will look to put the controversary over ticket allocations behind them when they host Rangers in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Rangers fans will be in the vast majority at McDiarmid Park after the Perth club decided to give travelling fans three stands, which caused a row with their own supporters, many of whom have decided to boycott the fixture in protest at the decision.

The focus for Rangers manager Michael Beale is progressing to the last 16 as his side look to defend the cup won under previous boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale said: “Wherever we go we have a fantastic support. It helped us massively up at Dundee United, it helped us again midweek at Kilmarnock. The most important thing is that Rangers are in the next round of the cup.”

St Johnstone host Rangers at McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Cup fourth round. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

St Johnsone manager Callum Davidson understands the anger of supporters in their ticket row with the club but hopes they get behind the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are swithering about coming, I would love you to come and support the team," he said. “It is a huge game for us for this season. I do understand where the supporters are coming from. Can we stick together now and try to get something out of the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match ...

Match details

Who: St Johnstone v Rangers

What: Scottish Cup fourth round

Where: McDiarmid Park, Perth

When: Saturday, January 21, 2023, kick-off 5.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is St Johnstone v Rangers on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports with coverage starting at 5pm, half an hour ahead of kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will also feaure on the Sportscene highlights show on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm on Saturday night.

Is there a live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Will the match go to a replay?

No. If the 90 minutes ends in a draw, the tie will be decided by extra-time and penalties if required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee and VAR officials

Steven McLean is the match referee and will be assisted by Craig Ferguson and Gary Hilland. The fourth official is Mike Roncon.

Andrew Dallas is in charge of VAR, assisted by Graham McNeillie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match odds