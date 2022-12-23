The Staggies find themselves tenth in the Premiership and lost last time out against St Johnstone. They had looked in a good position to collect the three points at home to the Perth Saints, and jump to ninth, with Jordan White having given Malky Mackay’s men an early lead which they took into the final 15 minutes. However, a late Ali Crawford double brought about the tenth league defeat of the season. Goals have been an issue for County with only Kilmarnock to have netted fewer.
Rangers have been the team to watch since the return to competitive action in the Premiership under new manager Michael Beale. They have defeated Hibs and Aberdeen 3-2 in back-to-back matches, coming from behind to do so on both occasions. The match in Dingwall will be the third time the Ibrox club will have played before Celtic and another chance to close the gap ahead of the Old Firm derby on January 2.
Match details
Who: Ross County v Rangers
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: Global Energy Stadium Dingwall
When: Friday, December 23. Kick-off 7.30pm
Referee: Don Robertson
How to watch
The match is live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 7pm. The fixture will have no other competition from a live game in either Scotland or England.
Last meeting
Rangers ran out 4-0 winners at Ibrox in August. John Lundstram and Steven Davies were on the score sheet, as was Antonio Colak with a double. County didn’t trouble the home goal with no shots on target.
Team news
Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Watson, Iacovitti, Owura, Tillson, Cancola, Loturi, Harmon, Dhanda, White. Subs: Eastwood, Callachan, Samuel, Sims, Johnson, Olaigbe, Akio, Hiwula, Paton.
Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Devine, Lundstram, Jack, Arfield, Tillman, Sakala, Kent Subs: McCrorie, Jack, Matondo, Sands, Morelos, Wright, McCann, King, Lowry
Anything else?
County are winless against Rangers in 17 meetings but expect goals with 36 in the last seven.