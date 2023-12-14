Everything you need to know ahead of Real Betis v Rangers in the Europa League

Rangers take on Real Betis in a Europa League Group C decider at Estadio Benito Villamarin. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Rangers’ hopes of progression in the Europa League will be decided in Seville on Wednesday night as they face Real Betis in their Group C finale.

Phillipe Clement’s side travel to Spain in the knowledge that a victory would see them leapfrog their La Liga opponents to finish top of the section and qualify for the last 16 of the competition as one of the eight group winners.

Failure to win, however, would open the door for Sparta Prague to overtake them into second place should the Czech side defeat Aris Limissol in Cyprus, which would leave Rangers out of the Europe League but with the fallback of a place in the Europa Conference League knock-out round play-offs, where they would face one of the eight group runners-up from UEFA’s third tier tournament for a place in the last 16.

Should Sparta fail to win, then the Ibrox side would qualify in second place regardless of their result and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs where they would face one of the eight clubs who finished third in their Champions League group for a place in the last 16.

Rangers were victorious in the reverse fixture against Betis in Glasgow back in September under previous manager Michael Beale with a second-half goal from winger Abdallah Sima securing a 1-0 victory over the Spaniards.

Real Betis v Rangers match details

The Europa League Group C match takes place at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

Is Real Betis v Rangers on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Real Betis v Rangers live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Rangers team news

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has not travelled to Spain due to a personal issue. Fellow midfielders Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence and Nico Raskin are also absent through injury, while striker Danilo has been ruled out for several months with the knee injury suffered in last Wednesday’s win over Hearts.

