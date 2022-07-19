What channel is Rangers v West Ham on? Is it on TV? Pre-season friendly kick-off time and how to watch

It is the third fixture of pre-season for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men after the 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday followed last week’s friendly with Sunderland in Portugal, which was abandoned at half-time due to floodlight failure with the Gers trailing 1-0.

New loan signing from Bayern Munich, midfielder Malik Tillman, could make his Rangers debut against the Hammers while the other new summer arrivals – John Souttar, Antonio Colak, Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence – are also likely to feature.

It promises to be a stern test for the home side against a West Ham outfit who finished seventh in last season’s English Premier League and who reached the semi-finals of the Europa League under David Moyes.

Rangers are set to host West Ham United at Ibrox Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The match is another important step in Rangers’ build-up for their Scottish Premiership opener away to Livingston on Saturday, July 30 when they will begin their bid to reclaim the title from last season’s winners Celtic.

Here is how you can watch the friendly action unfold …

Match details

Who: Rangers v West Ham

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, July 19, 7.45pm

Is Rangers v West Ham on TV?

It is not being broadcast on any TV station. The only way to watch the match live is via the Rangers TV stream, which you can buy on the club's website for a £7.99 fee.

When are Rangers' remaining pre-season friendlies?