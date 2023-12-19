What channel is Rangers v St Johnstone? Is it on TV? How to watch, PPV details, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Rangers v St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership

Rangers host St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers return to league action against St Johnstone on Wednesday fresh from their Viaplay Cup final win over Aberdeen at Hampden on Sunday.

The 1-0 win over the Dons secured manager Philippe Clement his first silverware in only his 14th match in charge – continuing his impressive unbeaten run in the hotseat – while it was also Rangers' first League Cup trophy win since 2011.

The team are sure to receive a heroes return to Ibrox having also secured a place in the last 16 of the Europa League last week thanks to a stunning 3-2 win away to Real Betis that secured a first place finish in Group C.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, have been on an upward curve since the appointment of their own new boss last month. Craig Levein has taken the Perth club from bottom of the Scottish Premiership to eighth with 11 points collected from his seven matches in charge.

A 1-0 win over Hibs at McDiarmid Park on Saturday made it two wins from the last three matches, with only an injury-time equaliser from Motherwell at Fir Park the previous weekend preventing a three-match winning sequence.

Rangers v St Johnstone match details

The Scottish Premiership match takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Rangers v St Johnstone on TV?

The match is not being shown on live television. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm after Reporting Scotland.

Rangers v St Johnstone live stream

A pay-per-view option is available to purchase from Rangers TV for £9.99 for those wishing to live stream the match within the UK and Ireland.

Rangers v St Johnstone team news

Rangers will be without midfielder Jose Cifuentes who serves the second match of his suspension following his red card against Dundee. Ryan Jack is battling to be fit but Nico Raskin, Tom Lawrence and Danilo are all ruled out through injury.

St Johnstone trio Nicky Clark (calf), Cammy MacPherson (thigh) and Drey Wright (knee) remain out.

Rangers v St Johnstone referee and VAR

Alan Muir is the match referee at Ibrox with Steve Kirkland in charge of VAR.

