What channel is Rangers v Ross County? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Rangers can go top of the Scottish Premiership when they host Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers could move top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time in more than two years when they host Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Not since January 2022, when Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side relinquished top spot in the table, have Rangers enjoyed the view from the top of the standings with Celtic having gone on to lift back-to-back titles before opening up an eight-point gap in the first half of the current campaign.

That advantage has been eroded with Rangers now sitting just three points behind their rivals with a game in hand – which they will fulfil when they take on a Dingwall side preparing for their first match under interim manager Don Cowie following the departure of Derek Adams last week.

Adams stepped down after winning just two of his 12 games in charge having criticised both the standard of Scottish football and the squad he inherited, while hinting that he regretted his decision to quit Morecombe to return for a third spell in charge of County.

The Highlanders are in desperate need of points to ease their relegation worries but will find it tough against a Rangers side who know that they will leapfrog Celtic at the summit if they win the match by three goals or more.

Rangers v Ross County match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Rangers v Ross County on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland starting at 10.40pm.

Rangers v Ross County live stream

A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio.

Rangers v Ross County team news

Rangers defender Dujon Sterling, who has been operating in midfield recently, will sit out the second of his two-match suspension for the red card shown in the win over Aberdeen last midweek. Leon Balogun has been training with a mask after suffering a facial injury but adjustments are required so he is unlikely to play. Ryan Jack won’t feature as he continues to be eased back into action with one game per week. Kemar Roofe, Danilo (knee), Kieran Dowell and Abdallah Sima (thigh) remain out injured.

Ross County have been without skipper Jack Baldwin and goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw (calf). Connor Randall has undergone surgery, while Scott Allardice and Ross Callachan (both knee) plus Ryan Leak and Dylan Smith (both ankle) remain out.

Rangers v Ross County referee and VAR

Alan Muir is the match referee with Gavin Duncan in charge of VAR.

