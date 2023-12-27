What channel is Rangers v Ross County? Is it on TV? How to watch, PPV details, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Rangers v Ross County in the Scottish Premiership

Rangers host Ross County in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday night. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers host Ross County on Wednesday knowing a victory would see them close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership to just two points ahead of Saturday’s Old Firm derby.

The Ibrox side have the chance to leapfrog their Glasgow rivals at the top of the standings with a game in hand if they follow up a win over the Highlanders with another three points at Celtic Park this weekend.

Philippe Clement has gone 16 games unbeaten since taking over from Michael Beale in October while Ross County have taken seven points from a possible 15 since sacking Malky Mackay and bringing Derek Adams back to the club last month.

County saw their weekend home match against Hibs postponed due to a waterlogged pitch while Rangers claimed a 2-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park on Christmas Eve thanks to first-half goals from Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell.

Rangers v Ross County match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Rangers v Ross County on TV?

The match is not being shown on live television. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm after Reporting Scotland.

Rangers v Ross County live stream

A pay-per-view option is available to purchase from Rangers TV for £9.99 for those wishing to live stream the match within the UK and Ireland.

Rangers v Ross County team news

Rangers defender Connor Goldson will be assessed after going off with a groin injury late on in the Christmas Eve win at Motherwell. Gers were already without Nico Raskin, Tom Lawrence, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Ben Davies, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Jose Cifuentes and Danilo with various injuries.

Ross County are still missing defender Dylan Smith (ankle) and long-term absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton (both knee).

Rangers v Ross County referee and VAR

Steven McLean is the match referee with Gavin Duncan in charge of VAR.

