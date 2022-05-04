What channel is Rangers v RB Leipzig on? Europa League semi-final TV details, live stream, kick-off time

The Scottish champions go into the second leg of the semi-final needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit from last week’s trip to Germany.

Rangers have produced a series of outstanding performances in the knockout stage of this season’s Europa League under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, seeing off the challenges of Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade and Braga to stand on the brink of reaching the final in Seville on May 18.

They now face arguably their sternest test yet against a Leipzig side who have won away from home in both of their previous ties against Real Sociedad and Atalanta.

Rangers line up for the cameras before their Europa League quarter-final win over Braga at Ibrox last month. Back row (left to right): Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor. Front row (left to right): John Lundstram, Aaron Ramsey, James Tavernier, Ryan Kent. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

With Rangers’ defence of the Premiership title all but ended, trailing leaders Celtic by six points with three league games left to play, their pursuit of silverware this season is now focused on the Europa League and the Scottish Cup (where they will face Hearts in the final on May 21).

Here’s how to watch the semi-final showdown…

Match details

Who: Rangers v RB Leipzig

What: Europa League semi-final, second leg

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 8pm

Is Rangers v RB Leipzig on TV?

The game will be shown live on both the BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport Ultimate channels. Coverage begins at 7pm.

If you are not a BT subscriber, you can watch the match by purchasing a BT monthly pass for £25.

The match can also be streamed live through either the BT Sport website or app.

Previous meetings?

Last week’s first leg in Germany, which saw Spanish international Angelino grab a late winner for Leipzig, was the first ever competitive fixture between the clubs.

They did face each other in a friendly match during the winter break in January 2017 when Leipzig ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Anything else?

Rangers are taking part in their seventh two-legged European semi-final. They have won four of the previous six – beating Wolves (Cup Winners’ Cup 1961), Slavia Sofia (Cup Winners’ Cup 1967), Bayern Munich (Cup Winners’ Cup 1972) and Fiorentina (UEFA Cup 2008). Their two defeats came against Eintracht Frankfurt (European Cup 1960) and Newcastle United (Fairs Cup 1969).

If they reach their fifth European final, they will play either West Ham United or Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on May 18. Eintracht go into the home leg of the other semi-final on Thursday night with a 2-1 lead over West Ham.

Odds