Rangers host Scottish Championship opposition for the second time in the Scottish Cup having seen off top-flight opponents St Johnstone in the fourth round.

Raith Rovers are the visitors to Ibrox and are led by former Rangers player Ian Murray. The Scottish Cup presents Michael Beale's men with the best chance to win silverware this season, while retaining the trophy they won last campaign when they defeated Hearts in the final.

The Rovers are struggling to reach the Championship play-offs but have proven themselves a dab hand in cup competitions.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Raith Rovers

What: Scottish Cup quarter-final

Where: Ibrox Stadium Glasgow

When: Sunday, March 112. Kick-off 1pm

Rangers host Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Referee: John Beaton

How to watch

The clash is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1, one of the competition’s broadcast partners. Coverage gets underway from Ibrox at 12.30pm. Highlights of the fixture will be shown by Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm with a repeat on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day 2.

Last meeting

It has been nearly seven years since the sides last met. It came in the Scottish Championship at Stark's Park. Rangers were expected to confirm the league title with a win in Kirkcaldy They came from behind to take a 2-1 and then 3-2 lead with goals from Harry Forrester, Michael O’Halloran and Kenny Miller. However, Rovers spoiled their party with a stoppage time goal from Harry Panayiotou. The previous meeting at Ibrox was won 2-0 by the home side with Forrester and Lee Wallace on the score sheet.

Team news

Rangers boss Beale confirmed Kemar Roofe is out for the remainder of the season after a minor hip operation. He will return in pre-season along with Tom Lawrence. Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar and Leon King are all available.

Raith Rovers are hopeful Scott Brown will return to the midfield and Ethan Ross could also be available. Jamie Gullan is set to miss out, Kieran Ngwenya is on international duty and Ross Matthews is a long-term absentee.

Anything else?