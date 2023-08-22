What channel is Rangers v PSV? Is it on TV? How to watch Champions League play-off first leg
The play-off showdown is a repeat of the two-legged tie from this time last year where Rangers secured a 3-2 aggregate win over the Dutch side to reach the group stages for the first time in 13 years after a 2-2 draw in Glasgow was followed by a 1-0 win in the Netherlands.
The losers will have the safety net of dropping into the Europa League group stages but with the greater financial riches and prestige on offer in the Champions League, both sides will be desperate to secure their place at European football’s top table.
Rangers edged past Swiss side Servette in the previous round with a 3-2 aggregate win following a nervy second leg in Geneva while PSV blitzed their way past Austrian outfit Sturm Graz 7-2 on aggregate and look to be an improved side to the one Rangers eliminated last season.
There is added spice to the fixture with former Rangers loanee Malik Tillman now among the PSV ranks after joining them from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal following his stint at Ibrox last season. Rangers exercised their option to purchase Tillman but Bayern over-rode that with their buyback clause before striking a similar but more lucrative deal with PSV.
Rangers v PSV match details
The Champions League play-off round first leg fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.
Is Rangers v PSV on TV?
The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 (Sky channel 410, Virgin channel 527) with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
How to live stream Rangers v PSV
TNT Sport subcribers can stream the match live online and through the discovery+ app.
Rangers v PSV team news
Rabbi Matondo has replaced Ianis Hagi in Rangers’ European squad while fit-again Ben Davies comes in for Ridvan Yilmaz, who is the only absentee through injury but will return to training later this week. Malik Tillman has yet to feature for PSV since his loan move from Bayern but has been included in the squad for the trip to Ibrox. The visitors have travelled to Scotland with only five fit defenders following injuries to Patrick van Aanholt and Phillip Mwene.
Match odds
Rangers 2/1, Draw 49/20, PSV 29/20 – oddschecker.com.
