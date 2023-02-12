What channel is Rangers v Partick Thistle on? TV details, kick-off time, referee, VAR officials

Holders Rangers host Partick Thistle in a Scottish Cup fifth round tie at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers won the competition last year under previous manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, eliminating Celtic in the semi-finals before going on to lift the trophy following a 2-0 extra-time win over Hearts in the Hampden Park final.

Current manager Michael Beale will hope to emulate his predecessor by retaining the silverware and his side go into the match unbeaten under his tenure having claimed 11 wins and one draw (against Celtic) from the 12 matches he has taken charge of since his appointment in November, including the 1-0 over St Johnstone in the previous round of the Scottish Cup.

Ian McCall’s Partick currently sit fourth in the Championship inside the promotion play-off places although they arrive at Ibrox on the back of two disappointing home defeats to relegation battlers Hamilton Accies and Cove Rangers. The Jags knocked out Kelty Hearts and Dunfermline Athletic on their way to the last 16.

Rangers host Partick Thistle at Ibrox in a Scottish Cup fifth round tie that has been selected for live TV coverage. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Partick haven’t beaten Rangers in almost 30 years since a 3-0 win at Firhill in May 1993 after Walter Smith’s side had already clinched the title. More recently, Thistle did manage a 1-1 draw at Ibrox in March 2008 when the sides were last drawn together in the Scottish Cup, before going down 2-0 in the replay.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the tie:

Match details

Who: Rangers v Partick Thistle

What: Scottish Cup fifth round

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Sunday, February 12, 4pm kick-off

Is Rangers v Partick Thistle on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports with coverage starting at 3.30pm, half an hour ahead of kick-off.

The game will also feaure on the Sportscene highlights show on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm on Saturday night.

Is there a live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Will the match go to a replay?

No. If the 90 minutes ends in a draw, the tie will be decided by extra-time and penalties if required.

Referee and VAR officials

David Munro is the match referee and will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson. The fourth official is Chris Graham.

Steven Kirkland is in charge of VAR, assisted by Calum Spence.

Match odds

