What channel is Rangers v Motherwell? Is it on TV? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and VAR

Rangers return to domestic action following their midweek win over Real Betis with a home match against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

A 1-0 win over the La Liga side in their opening Europa League group fixture at Ibrox on Thursday was a much-needed morale boost for Michael Beale’s men after a difficult start to the season that included league defeats to Kilmarnock and Celtic and a chastening Champions League exit at the hands of PSV Eindhoven.

Rangers face a Motherwell side who are a point ahead of them in third place and who have not been beaten on their travels in the league since Stuart Kettlewell became manager in February. The Steelmen have lost only once this season, at home to St Mirren last weekend.

Kettlewell’s side have come away with points from Tynecastle, Dens Park, the Tony Macaroni Arena, McDiarmid Park, Celtic Park, Easter Road, Rugby Park, and the Global Energy Stadium and now look to extend that record against Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers host Motherwell at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers v Motherwell match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Motherwell on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.15pm on Sunday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day 2.

Rangers v Motherwell live stream

A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Sunday.

Rangers v Motherwell team news

Rangers will still be without Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell (both knee), Nico Raskin (calf) and Danilo (fractured cheekbone).

Motherwell defender Paul McGinn returns from suspension while Pape Souare and Conor Wilkinson could both be in the squad following calf injuries. Strikers Mika Biereth (knee) and Jon Obika (hamstring) remain out alongside defender Calum Butcher (foot).

Referee and VAR

Alan Muir is the match referee with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.

