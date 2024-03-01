What channel is Rangers v Motherwell? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee and VAR

Rangers host Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers will look to consolidate their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they host Motherwell on Saturday.

A victory will move Philippe Clement’s side five points above Celtic at the top of the league table for 24 hours at least with their Old Firm rivals not playing until Sunday when they face Hearts in a 12 noon kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers clung onto top spot in midweek after coming from behind to defeat Kilmarnock 2-1 at Rugby Park with goals from James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence while Motherwell also completed a second half turnaround away to Livingston, turning a 1-0 half-time deficit into a 3-1 victory at Almondvale.

The two sides have met twice previously this season with Rangers edging a 1-0 win at Ibrox in September thanks to a first-half strike from Cyriel Dessers which they followed with a 2-0 victory at Fir Park in December where Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell were on target.

Rangers v Motherwell match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Motherwell on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.55pm after Match of the Day.

Rangers v Motherwell live stream

There is no PPV option for supporters based inside the UK. A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Rangers v Motherwell team news

Kemar Roofe could come back into the reckoning for Rangers after he missed the win at Kilmarnock due to the artificial surface at Rugby Park. Todd Cantwell (hamstring), Danilo (knee), Kieran Dowell (leg) and Abdallah Sima (thigh) remain out.

Motherwell have lost Harry Paton to a serious ankle injury to join fellow midfielders Callum Slattery (knee), Andy Halliday (calf) and Barry Maguire (chest) on the sidelines. Left-back Adam Montgomery also remains out with a hamstring injury.

Rangers v Motherwell referee and VAR

Alan Muir is the match referee with Euan Anderson in charge of VAR.

Match odds