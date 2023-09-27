What channel is Rangers v Livingston? Is it on TV? How to watch Viaplay Cup quarter-final

Rangers host Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Rangers host Livingston at Ibrox in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Michael Beale’s side are the heavy favourites to lift the trophy that has eluded them since season 2010-11 after rivals Celtic were eliminated following a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in the previous round.

Rangers go into the match amid ongoing supporter unrest over an unconvincing start to the season that saw them lose to both Kilmarnock and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership while also exiting the Champions League following a 7-3 aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 1-0 win over Real Betis in the Europa League group-stage opener last Thursday brought some optimism back but that quickly evaported on Sunday when Rangers were booed off by their own fans following a dismal performance despite a 1-0 win over Motherwell.

For Livingston, the trip to Ibrox presents them with a second fixture against the Old Firm in the space of four days following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to 10-man Celtic, where boss David Martindale was frustrated with his side’s inability to take advantage of the extra man following Joe Hart’s first-half red card.

Livingston last appeared in the League Cup final in season 2020-21 where they lost to St Johnstone in an empty Hampden stadium due to Covid restrictions, while they last lifted the trophy in 2003-04 when David Hay’s side defeated Hibs 2-0 in the final.

Rangers v Livingston match details

The Viaplay Cup quarter-final tie takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Rangers v Livingston on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin. Coverage begins at 7.30pm with the draw for the semi-finals to be shown after full-time.

Rangers v Livingston live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Rangers v Livingston team news

Rangers are set to be without Rabbi Matondo for six weeks after he sustained a knee injury in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Motherwell. They are also still without Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell due to knee injuries, while Tom Lawrence and Nico Raskin are sidelined with calf problems and Danilo misses out through a fractured cheekbone.

Livingston hope to have Mikey Devlin back from injury, while Michael Nottingham (Achilles) and Cristian Montano (calf) are getting close to fitness but will not make the game.

Referee and VAR

Willie Collum is the match referee with Nick Walsh in charge of VAR.

Match odds