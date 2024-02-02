What channel is Rangers v Livingston? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Rangers host Livingston at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Rangers welcome bottom of the table Livingston to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Anything other than a comfortable home victory would be a surprise given where Livingston currently find themselves. David Martindale's side have failed to win any of their last 15 league matches and are six points adrift at the foot of the table, having played two games more than second bottom Ross County.

While Livi are stuck in the relegation mire, Rangers are firmly in the title mix, sitting five points behind Celtic at the top of the standings with a game in hand. They have won all but one of their league outings since the appointment of Philippe Clement in October, with their solitary defeat coming at Celtic Park.

Livingston came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with the Staggies at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Tuesday night while Rangers’ last match saw them struggle to a 1-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley last weekend.

Rangers have already claimed two 4-0 home wins over Livingston this season – firstly in the Premiership in August and then in the League Cup quarter-final in September – while November’s meeting in West Lothian ended in a 2-0 win for the Glasgow side.

Rangers v Livingston match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Rangers v Livingston TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm after Match of the Day.

Rangers v Livingston live stream

A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Rangers v Livingston team news

Rangers could have two new recruits in the squad after adding midfielder Mohamed Diomande and winger Oscar Cortes in the final week of the January transfer window. Ben Davies, Kemar Roofe, Danilo and Kieran Dowell remain out along with Abdallah Sima, who was sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations with a long-term thigh injury.

Livingston will be without Cristian Montano, Sean Kelly, Michael Devlin and goalkeeper Jack Hamilton. Midfielder David Carson comes into the squad following his transfer deadline day arrival from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Rangers v Livingston referee and VAR

John Beaton is the match referee with Matthew MacDermid in charge of VAR.

Match odds