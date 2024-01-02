What channel is Rangers v Kilmarnock ? Is it on TV? How to watch, PPV details, referee, VAR
Rangers and Kilmarnock play their first match of 2024 at Ibrox this afternoon in the cinch Premiership.
This is the last round of fixtures before the winter break, with five other matches taking place across the card. Philippe Clement’s Rangers team are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 Old Firm derby defeat at Celtic Park, while Killie suffered their own blow when conceding a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Dundee at Rugby Park.
Rangers v Kilmarnock match details
The Scottish Premiership match takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.
Is Rangers v Kilmarnock on TV?
The match is not being shown on live television. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland Channel at 7.30pm.
Rangers v Kilmarnock live stream
A pay-per-view option is available to purchase from Rangers TV for £9.99 for those living outside the UK and Ireland.
Rangers v Kilmarnock team news
Rangers could hand a debut to Fabio Silva following his loan move from Wolves. Defender Leon Balogun is suspended after being sent off at Celtic Park. Abdallah Sima went off with a head knock against the Hoops and will be assessed while Nico Raskin, Tom Lawrence, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Ben Davies, Jose Cifuentes, Kemar Roofe and Danilo have all been out with various injuries. Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons could miss out after going off injured against Dundee. Corrie Ndaba was restricted to a late appearance on Saturday because of an ankle concern. Innes Cameron and Kyle Magennis remain out with hamstring injuries.
Rangers v Kilmarnock referee and VAR
John Beaton is the match referee at Ibrox with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.
Match odds
Rangers 2/9, Draw 9/2, Kilmarnock 11/1 - via oddschecker.com.