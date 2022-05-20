What channel is Rangers v Hearts on? Scottish Cup final TV details, live stream, kick-off time

For Rangers the match takes on even greater significance as they look to avoid ending the campaign without a trophy following the midweek penalty shoot-out defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in Seville.

It is a quick turnaround for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men who will look to put their European heartache behind them to lift the Cup for the first time since 2009.

Hearts have had a full week to prepare for the Hampden showdown since losing 3-1 to a second string Rangers side at Tynecastle last weekend in a dead rubber final match of the Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers and Hearts will contest the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Jambos last won the Cup in 2012, with Robbie Neilson’s side aiming to cap an excellent league season with a trophy after they comfortably sealed third place in the table and European group stage football next season.

Here is how to watch the final …

Match details

Who: Rangers v Hearts

What: Scottish Cup final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 3pm

Is the Scottish Cup final on TV?

Rangers v Hearts will be shown live on both BBC Scotland and Premier Sports.

Sportscene will begin on BBC One Scotland from 2pm, while coverage on Premier Sports 1 starts at 2.30pm.

For those unable to watch the match live, match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.20pm.

Is there a live stream?

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Premier Sports subscribers will be also able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Who is the match referee?

Willie Collum is the man in charge of the Scottish Cup final.

Collum will be assisted at Hampden Park by Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter, with Nick Walsh on fourth official duties.

Rangers and Hearts – the road to Hampden

Rangers faced lower-league opposition in the earlier rounds of the Scottish Cup. A 4-0 win over Stirling Albion in the fourth round was followed by a 3-0 win at Annan. Rangers then claimed a 3-0 win away to Dundee in the quarter-finals before defeating Celtic 2-1 in the semi-final at Hampden after extra-time.

Hearts have beaten three top-flight rivals on their way to reaching the Scottish Cup final after claiming a 5-0 win away to Auchinleck Talbot in round four. A goalless draw with Livingston at Tynecastle followed, with Hearts edging through 4-3 on penalties. A 4-2 win over St Mirren in the quarter-final then set up an Edinburgh derby semi-final against Hibs at Hampden, which Hearts won 2-1.

Match odds