How to watch Rangers v Fraserburgh

Rangers kick-off their Scottish Gas Scottish Cup campaign against Highland League minnows Fraserburgh at Ibrox on Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s side have had their problems of late in the William Hill Premiership but will be expected to progress to the last 16 comfortably - anything less against their fifth-tier opponents would heap more pressure on the under-fire Belgian head coach.

Clement has faced calls to be sacked from angry supporters for poor away form this season with the failure to win any of his last four away matches in the top flight leaving his side 13 points Celtic in the title race despite a 3-0 win in the new year Old Firm derby. Back-to-back home wins over St Johnstone and Aberdeen have eased some tension ahead of the fourth round tie.

Fraserburgh, meanwhile, sit ninth in the Highland League but arrive on the back of an 12-game unbeaten run which will give Mark Cowie’s men confidence that they can give a good account of themselves as the club bids for an unlikely repeat of their 1959 heroics, when they beat Dundee, then third in the top flight, 1-0 in one of the greatest cup upsets.

The Broch reached the fourth round this time around thanks to a 2-0 victory over League One Annan Athletic after disposing of Turiff United and Rothes in previous rounds. They last met Rangers at the same stage of the competition seven years ago, going down 3-0 to a Josh Windass hat-trick.

Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox in the William Hill Premiership on Wednesday night. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v Fraserburgh match details

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round tie takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Kick-off is 2.15pm.

Rangers v Fraserburgh TV channel

The match is being broadcast live free-to-air on BBC One Scotland with coverage getting underway at 1.45pm.

Rangers v Fraserburgh live stream

You can watch the game live for free on the BBC Sport website or via the BBC iPlayer.

Rangers v Fraserburgh team news

Rangers have fresh injury concerns over Robin Propper and Danilo after both players were substituted with knocks during the midweek win over Aberdeen. Oscar Cortes also missed that match after picking up an injury in training and remains doubtful. Rangers skipper James Tavernier and defender Leon Balogun are back available after making their return off the bench against the Dons. Dujon Sterling, John Souttar (groin), Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee), Jack Butland (leg), and Tom Lawrence remain out.

Iain Snedden is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.